June 7Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
* Says it will issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds
worth 100 billion yen via public offering
* Says maturity date June 12, 2020 and interest rate 0.08
percent per annum
* Says it will issue 10th series unsecured corporate bonds
worth 130 billion yen via public offering
* Says maturity date June 13, 2022 and interest rate 0.17
percent per annum
* Says it will issue 11th series unsecured corporate bonds
worth 20 billion yen via public offering
* Says maturity date June 13, 2024 and interest rate 0.23
percent per annum
* Says it will issue 12th series unsecured corporate bonds
worth 30 billion yen via public offering
* Says maturity date June 11, 2027 and interest rate 0.33
percent per annum
* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says subscription date on June 7 and payment date on June
13
* Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.,
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will
serve as underwriters
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JtetcL
(Beijing Headline News)