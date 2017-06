June 5 Asahi Intecc Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute 699,100 shares of its treasury common stock, through public offering

* Subscription period from June 20 to June 23

* Says it will distribute 210,900 shares of its treasury common stock, through private placement

* Subscription date on June 28

* Payment date on June 29

* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/A5xUDu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)