BRIEF-Wuxi Hodgen Technology signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city
May 25 Asaleo Care Ltd-
* Advises that it has entered into a sale and leaseback transaction for its springvale manufacturing site
* Gross sale proceeds of transaction realised are $22.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city
* Coach Inc announces extension of tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company