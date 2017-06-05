PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 Asanko Gold Inc:
* Asanko Gold says for balance of 2017, expect to generate cash of $51 million and estimate cash balance will be about $78 million - $96 million by year end 2017
* Asanko Gold says 12-month deferral of conveyor related to Project 5 Million increases its cash position to greater than $100 million by Q2 2018 - presentation Source text (bit.ly/2svd7wC) Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.