June 5 Asanko Gold Inc:

* Asanko Gold says for balance of 2017, expect to generate cash of $51 million and estimate cash balance will be about $78 million - $96 million by year end 2017 ‍​

* Asanko Gold says 12-month deferral of conveyor related to Project 5 Million increases its cash position to greater than $100 million by Q2 2018 - presentation‍​