BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 ASBISc Enterprises Plc
* Prelim revenue in March at $106 million up 1.28 percent year on year
* Prelim Q1 revenue at $290 million up about 16.50 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal