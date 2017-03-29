BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
March 29 ASBISc Enterprises PLC:
* Board of directors will recommend to the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) to pay U.S. $ 0.03 per share dividend
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing