BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Asbury Automotive Group Inc
* CEO Craig Monaghan's FY 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million versus $4.8 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nHmNVs) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.