BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Asbury Automotive Group Inc:
* Asbury Automotive - Q1 EPS from continuing operations of $1.61 per diluted share
* Asbury Automotive Group - Q1 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.58 per diluted share
* Asbury Automotive Group - total revenue for the first quarter remained flat at $1.6 billion compared to the prior year period
* Asbury Automotive Group qtrly new vehicle revenue increased 1%
* Asbury Automotive Group qtrly used vehicle retail revenue increased 4%
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2p7a2mS) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.