April 27 Asbury Automotive Group Inc:

* Asbury Automotive - Q1 EPS from continuing operations of $1.61 per diluted share

* Asbury Automotive Group - Q1 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.58 per diluted share

* Asbury Automotive Group - total revenue for the first quarter remained flat at $1.6 billion compared to the prior year period

* Asbury Automotive Group qtrly new vehicle revenue increased 1%

* Asbury Automotive Group qtrly used vehicle retail revenue increased 4%

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S