BRIEF-Ascena Retail: Gary Muto appointed president and CEO of Ascena Brands​

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - ‍Gary Muto has been appointed to newly created position of president and CEO of Ascena Brands​

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - ‍has consolidated its executive leadership structure​

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - expect to deliver $250 to $300 million in cost savings through fiscal 2019

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - ‍Brian Lynch has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Ascena Retail Group​