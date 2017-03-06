BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Reaffirms full year non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.37 - $0.42
* Reports second quarter GAAP EPS loss of $0.18, comparable sales down 4 pct; second quarter non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.07; reaffirms full year non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.37 - $0.42
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Q2 sales $1.748 billion versus $1.842 billion
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.12 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42 excluding items
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
