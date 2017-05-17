May 17 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena Retail Group provides fiscal Q3 and full year 2017
guidance update; identifies significant upside to “change for
growth” cost savings target; announces expected non-cash
goodwill and intangible asset impairment
* Ascena Retail Group Inc sees Q3 FY17 comparable sales down
8%
* Ascena Retail Group Inc sees Q3 FY17 non-GAAP EPS $0.04 -
$0.06
* Ascena Retail Group Inc sees full year 2017 non-GAAP EPS
$0.10 - $0.15
* Ascena Retail Group Inc sees full year comparable sales
down 7% - down 6%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says "have adjusted our second-half outlook to reflect
this environment and limited near term visibility"
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - co's initiatives are now
expected to deliver $250 to $300 million in cost savings as
compared to our prior $150 million target
* Says "no longer believe it appropriate to expect a
stabilization of traffic"
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - expects to record a material
non-cash impairment charge of its goodwill and intangible assets
during Q3
* Says "believe operating conditions in our sector are
likely to remain challenging for next 12 to 24 months"
