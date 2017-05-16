Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 Ascendant Resources Inc
* Ascendant announces nomination of guillermo kaelin to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system