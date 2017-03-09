March 9 Ascendant Resources Inc

* Ascendant resources announces appointment of neil ringdahl as chief operating officer and change in financial year-end

* Ascendant resources inc - also announces today that it has changed its financial year-end from july 31 to december 31

* Ascendant resources -change being implemented to allow corp to align financial year-end with financial year-end of unit,american pacific honduras sa de cv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: