BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
June 12 Ascendant Resources Inc:
* Ascendant Resources provides May production & exploration update
* Ascendant Resources Inc - milled production for month was 50,597 tonnes, an average of 1,687 tonnes per day.
* Ascendant Resources Inc - company's El Mochito mine in Honduras hoisted 46,833 tonnes of ore in month of May, an average of 1,511 tonnes per day
* Ascendant Resources Inc - first of three trucks ordered in March is now on site and currently being reassembled underground
* Ascendant Resources Inc - a second truck is expected to arrive in late June with a third in early July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.