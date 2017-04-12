April 12 Ascendas India Trust

* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone

* Consideration for proposed acquisition comprises upfront payment of INR 4.34 billion

* Consideration for proposed acquisition also comprises additional deferred consideration of up to inr 1.0 billion to be paid over 4 years