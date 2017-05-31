BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31 Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust :
* HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) enters sale and purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export
* Deal for sale of 10 Woodlands Link for S$19.28 million
* Net proceeds after divestment costs are expected to be S$18.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: