WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Ascendis Health:
* HY revenue up 66 pct to R3.1 billion
* HY normalised HEPS up 34 pct to 74.9 cents per share
* Says interim dividend up 16 pct 11 cents per share
* Funds of about R750 million are available for acquisitions in next 12 months without raising further equity
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.