A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
May 23 Ascendis Pharma A/S
* Ascendis pharma a/s reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share eur 0.78
* Ascendis pharma a/s qtrly revenue eur 372,000 versus eur 1.26 million
* Ascendis pharma a/s - as of march 31, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of eur 157.6 million compared to eur 180.3 million as of december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.