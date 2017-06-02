BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
June 2 Ascendis Health Limited:
* Transactions are officially unconditional, thereby resulting in an effective date of 2 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: