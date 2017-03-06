BRIEF-Klaria Pharma Q1 operating loss narrows to SEK 3.2 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Ascendis Health Limited:
* Acquisition Of 100 pct Of Cipla Agrimed Proprietary Limited And Cipla Vet Proprietary Limited
* Deal for consideration of r375 million
* Purchase consideration of between r250 million and r500 million will be settled out of existing cash and facilities
* A deferred payment of r50 million which will be settled in cash on 2 July 2018.
* Effective date for proposed transaction is expected to be 1 April 2017
* Combined profit after tax of acquisitions was r31 million for period ended 31 March 2016
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility