March 6 Ascendis Health Limited:

* Acquisition Of 100 pct Of Cipla Agrimed Proprietary Limited And Cipla Vet Proprietary Limited

* Deal for consideration of r375 million

* Purchase consideration of between r250 million and r500 million will be settled out of existing cash and facilities

* A deferred payment of r50 million which will be settled in cash on 2 July 2018.

* Effective date for proposed transaction is expected to be 1 April 2017

* Combined profit after tax of acquisitions was r31 million for period ended 31 March 2016