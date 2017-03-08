March 8 Ascendis Health Limited:

* Ascendis will acquire 1.1. Core business assets of Sunwave Pharma SRL , a distribution company based in Romania,

* Says acquisition of core business assets of sunwave pharma srl for a total consideration of Eur 16,350,000

* Will also acquire intellectual property of NHP Natural Health Pharma ltd for a total consideration of between eur 26,100,000 and eur 49,100,000,

* Effective date for NHP Pharma transaction is expected to be 30 April 2017.

* Effective date of Sunwave transaction is expected to be 30 April 2017.