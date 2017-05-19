BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc
* Ascent Solar announces improved first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $281,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
