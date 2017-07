July 11 (Reuters) - ASCOM HOLDING AG:

* to Provide Alarm Management Solutions for Its New Production Site in Lengnau, Canton Berne‍​

* HIGH SIX-FIGURE CONTRACT IN SWISS FRANCS INCLUDES DELIVERY OF IP-DECT AND ALARM MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS AS WELL AS SERVICES Source text - bit.ly/2u7xDXt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)