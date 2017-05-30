BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment secures development opportunity in Basel region
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
May 31 Ascott Residence Trust
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
* deal for aggregate purchase consideration of us$106.0 million
* unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire hotel property known as doubletree by hilton hotel New York
* acquisition is expected to contribute additional annual EBITDA of us$6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy reached a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveiled a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.