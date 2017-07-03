FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust says units enters into two conditional sale and purchase agreements
July 3, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust says units enters into two conditional sale and purchase agreements

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Ascott Residence Trust :

* Biyun Investments and Gaoxin Investments (Hong Kong) entered into two conditional sale and purchase agreements with third party

* ‍Agreement to divest interests in Citadines Biyun Shanghai and Citadines Gaoxin Xi'an​

* Agreed aggregate value of properties is RMB980 million

* ‍sale price contributes an estimated net gain from sale of approximately rmb 239 million​

* Net sale proceeds may be used to pare down debts of ascott reit and its subsidiaries or fund potential acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

