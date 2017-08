Aug 2 (Reuters) - Asda

* Annual Statutory Accounts for the financial year to 31st December 2016

* Says 2016 underlying operating profit fell 11.5 percent

* Says 2016 operating cash flow was 1.41 billion stg, an increase of 8.0 percent on the prior year

* Says 2016 performance was "behind expectations" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)