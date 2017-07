July 14 (Reuters) - ASETEK A/S:

* ASETEK ANNOUNCES NEW REGIONAL OEM AND NEW HPC INSTALLATION

* ‍ORDER IS VALUED AT USD 32,000 WITH DELIVERY SCHEDULED FOR Q3 2017.​

* ‍SAYS ALL PARTIES REMAIN UNDISCLOSED AT THIS POINT.​