BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 ASETEK A/S:
* ASETEK - NEW DATACENTER CUSTOMER IN SOUTH KOREA
* CONFIRMS AN INITIAL ORDER FROM INTECH & COMPANY, INC., BASED IN SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, A NEW CUSTOMER FOR DATACENTER BUSINESS.
* EXPECTS BUSINESS WITH INTECH & COMPANY TO GROW TO INCLUDE BOTH SEALED LOOPS AND RACKCDU/D2C PRODUCTS GOING FORWARD
* SAYS ORDER WILL RESULT IN REVENUE TO ASETEK IN RANGE OF USD 25,000 WITH DELIVERY IN Q2 2017 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: