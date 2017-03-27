March 27 ASETEK A/S:

* ASETEK - NEW DATACENTER CUSTOMER IN SOUTH KOREA

* CONFIRMS AN INITIAL ORDER FROM INTECH & COMPANY, INC., BASED IN SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, A NEW CUSTOMER FOR DATACENTER BUSINESS.

* EXPECTS BUSINESS WITH INTECH & COMPANY TO GROW TO INCLUDE BOTH SEALED LOOPS AND RACKCDU/D2C PRODUCTS GOING FORWARD

* SAYS ORDER WILL RESULT IN REVENUE TO ASETEK IN RANGE OF USD 25,000 WITH DELIVERY IN Q2 2017