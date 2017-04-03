April 3 ASETEK A/S

* REPEAT ORDER FROM SOUTH KOREAN CUSTOMER

* ANNOUNCED A SECOND ORDER FROM INTECH, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, FOR INRACKCDU D2CT LIQUID COOLING SOLUTION

* ORDER WILL RESULT IN REVENUE TO ASETEK IN RANGE OF USD 25,000 WITH DELIVERY IN Q2 2017