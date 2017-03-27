BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 ASETEK A/S
* ANNOUNCED CONFIRMATION OF AN ORDER FROM ONE OF ITS EXISTING OEM PARTNERS FOR ITS RACKCDU D2C LIQUID COOLING SOLUTION
* ORDER WILL RESULT IN REVENUE TO ASETEK IN RANGE OF USD 300,000 FOR APPROXIMATELY 15 RACKS WITH DELIVERY IN Q2 2017
* SAYS OEM PARTNER AS WELL AS INSTALLATION SITE WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: