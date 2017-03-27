March 27 ASETEK A/S

* ANNOUNCED CONFIRMATION OF AN ORDER FROM ONE OF ITS EXISTING OEM PARTNERS FOR ITS RACKCDU D2C LIQUID COOLING SOLUTION

* ORDER WILL RESULT IN REVENUE TO ASETEK IN RANGE OF USD 300,000 FOR APPROXIMATELY 15 RACKS WITH DELIVERY IN Q2 2017

* SAYS OEM PARTNER AS WELL AS INSTALLATION SITE WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE