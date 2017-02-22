BRIEF-Notorious Pictures buys two films at the Cannes Film Festival
* SAYS ACQUIRED FILMS ARE "RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE" AND "THE FULL HOUSE"
Feb 22 Asetek A/S:
* Asetek signs data center product development agreement
* Says end-goal of development agreement is to have products in market before year-end and resulting revenue to have significant impact on Asetek's future data center business Source text for Eikon:
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday