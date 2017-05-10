BRIEF-Seamless gives shareholders chance to buy shares in unit Seamless Distribution Systems
* Seamless announces offering to its shareholders to acquire shares in the subsidiary Seamless Distribution Systems AB
May 10 ASETEK A/S
* FRACTAL DESIGN HAS SELECTED ASETEK'S LIQUID COOLING TECHNOLOGY FOR ITS NEW CELSIUS SERIES CPU COOLER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquires 12 percent stake in Gfi Informatique from Apax France and Altamir