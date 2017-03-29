BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 ASF Group Ltd
* ASF Group Ltd and London Borough of Barking & Dagenham will be working jointly together in assessing and developing a infrastructure project in Castle Green area
* Gross development value of project will be approximately A$9 billion
* Project will create an estimated 8,000 employment opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.