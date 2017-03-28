March 28 Ashford Inc:

* Ashford announces update on proposed Remington transaction

* Ashford inc says has decided to cease its efforts in completing proposed transaction as originally contemplated with Remington Holdings, LP

* Ashford - has begun process of evaluating purchase of just Remington's project management business, which would not require a private letter ruling

* Ashford Inc says has been unsuccessful in receiving an acceptable private letter ruling from internal revenue service

* Ashford Inc- has formed a special committee of its board to evaluate a possible transaction

