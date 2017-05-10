May 10 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality-district court issued mandate on May 5
in lawsuit palm beach florida hotel and Office Building LP V.
Nantucket Enterprises
* Ashford Hospitality-court's mandate resulted in an
estimated final judgment of approximately $14.4 million
* Ashford Hospitality-estimates post-judgment interest to be
about $1.8 million and increased its estimate of total loss
related to reimbursement of legal fees
* Ashford Hospitality-total amount of recorded loss is now
about $17.0 million as of March 31 related to reimbursement of
the plaintiff’s legal fees
* Ashford Hospitality-total amount of recorded loss related
to reimbursement resulted in additional accrual in 3 months
ended March 31 of about $3.8 million
* Ashford Hospitality-after revised estimate of loss related
to legal fee, net loss attributable to stockholders was $0.39
for three months ended March 31
