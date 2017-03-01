China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80-room hotel Yountville in Yountville, California for $96.5 million
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - entered into a letter of intent to acquire a luxury resort for approximately $150 million
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - intends to finance property with approximately $50 million of non-recourse mortgage debt Source text: (bit.ly/2lV93og) Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.