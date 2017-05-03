BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
* Ashford Hospitality Trust - withdrawing preliminary proxy statement and proposed slate of seven independent directors for election to Felcor's board
* Ashford Hospitality- determined there is no cost-effective, actionable path forward toward agreement,withdrawn its non-binding proposal for Felcor
* Ashford Hospitality Trust - "Ashford Trust continues to believe that its offer would have been more attractive to shareholders than RLJ offer"
* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc - company plans to liquidate its investment in Felcor stock over time
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.