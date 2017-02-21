Feb 21 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality Trust proposes to acquire FelCor
Lodging trust at a significant premium of 28% per share to
create compelling long-term shareholder value
* Deal for a total consideration of $9.27 per share, based
on closing prices as of February 17, 2017
* Ashford Hospitality Trust - FelCor shareholders would
receive fixed exchange ratio of 1.192 shares of Ashford trust, a
total of 400,000 shares of FelCor inc
* Ashford Hospitality Trust - FelCor shareholders would also
receive total of 100,000 warrants to purchase aAshford Inc.
Shares
* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc - FelCor shareholders would
experience a dividend increase of over 138% in combined company
