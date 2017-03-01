China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:
* Ashford Prime announces concurrent public offerings of 1,150,000 shares of convertible preferred stock and 5,750,000 shares of common stock
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says dividends on preferred stock will accrue at a rate of 5.50pct on liquidation preference of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.