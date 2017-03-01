March 1 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* Ashford Prime announces agreement to acquire Hotel Yountville for $96.5 million

* Intends to finance property with approximately $50 million of non-recourse mortgage debt

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - company also announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a luxury resort for about $150 million

* Post-Closing of deal, property will be managed by Remington Lodging