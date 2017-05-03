BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Ashford Inc
* Ashford says comparable revpar for all hotels increased 2.5% to $221.11 during Q1
* Ashford inc says comparable revpar for all hotels not under renovation increased 5.8% to $284.67 during Q1
* Ashford reports first quarter 2017 results
* says on march 1, 2017, company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80-room hotel yountville in yountville, ca for $96.5 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.46
* Ashford inc says intends to finance property with approximately $50 million of non-recourse mortgage debt
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.