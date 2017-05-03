May 3 Ashford Inc

* Ashford says comparable revpar for all hotels increased 2.5% to $221.11 during Q1

* Ashford inc says comparable revpar for all hotels not under renovation increased 5.8% to $284.67 during Q1

* Ashford reports first quarter 2017 results

* says on march 1, 2017, company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80-room hotel yountville in yountville, ca for $96.5 million

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.46

* Ashford inc says intends to finance property with approximately $50 million of non-recourse mortgage debt

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07