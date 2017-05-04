GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
May 4 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
* Ashford Trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* Says comparable revpar for all hotels increased 3.4% during quarter
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32
* Says comparable revpar for all hotels not under renovation increased 4.5% during quarter
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.