BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Ashland Global Holdings Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.71 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.42 from continuing operations
* Sees Q3 adjusted ebitda for Ashland Specialty Ingredients to be $123-$133 million, versus $128 million last year
* Qtrly sales $1,320 million versus $1,247 million - SEC filing
* For Q3, ASI sales are expected to be in range of $535-$565 million
* Ashland anticipates closing Pharmachem acquisition in June quarter
* With addition of Pharmachem's related income, now expect ASI's adjusted ebitda for fiscal 2017 to be in range of $485-$500 million Source text (bit.ly/2qbO3c8) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.