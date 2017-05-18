BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
May 18 Ashland Global Holdings Inc
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Ashland LLC entered into a credit agreement with lenders
* Ashland Global Holdings - Credit agreement provides for $250 million three-year term loan a facility, $250 million five-year term loan A facility
* Ashland Global Holdings - Credit agreement provides for a $680 million five-year revolving credit facility
* Ashland Global Holdings - Expects to increase aggregate commitments under revolving facility from $680 million to $800 million
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Proceeds of borrowings under TLA facilities were used on closing date solely to finance acquisition of shares of Pharmachem Laboratories, Source text (bit.ly/2qWksrv) Further company coverage:
* Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores creating more than 550 jobs