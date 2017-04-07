Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 7 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
* Got LoA from Mumbai International Airport to develop land parcels in village Sahar
* Will make payment of refundable security deposit amounting to INR 3.29 billion and annual lease rental of INR 152.4 million to mial Source text - (bit.ly/2ofwSc1) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)