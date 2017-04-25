Joaquin Phoenix bludgeons Cannes with Lynne Ramsay hit man thriller
* "You Were Never Really Here" last film shown in competition
April 25 Asia Enterprises Holding Ltd:
* Group expects to report a net loss in 1q17
* Says group witnessed slower sales of steel products as compared to corresponding quarter in previous year
* Asia enterprises holding says Group experienced increased depreciation charges with effect from 1q17 following completion of warehouse redevelopment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "You Were Never Really Here" last film shown in competition
CAIRO, May 27 Egypt launched a fresh round of air strikes over Libya on Saturday, Egyptian military sources and an eyewitness told Reuters, targeting militant camps it said were responsible for a shooting spree that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians.