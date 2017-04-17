Joaquin Phoenix bludgeons Cannes with Lynne Ramsay hit man thriller
* "You Were Never Really Here" last film shown in competition
April 17 Asia Media Group Bhd
* Datuk Seri Syed Ali Bin Tan Sri Abbas Alhabshee resigns as independent and non executive chairman Source (bit.ly/2ommmvO) Further company coverage:
* "You Were Never Really Here" last film shown in competition
CAIRO, May 27 Egypt launched a fresh round of air strikes over Libya on Saturday, Egyptian military sources and an eyewitness told Reuters, targeting militant camps it said were responsible for a shooting spree that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians.