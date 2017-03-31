March 31 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd :

* Asia Pacific Wire & Cable announces sale of land and buildings at its Ningbo Pacific Cable subsidiary for us$8.8 million and a restatement of prior financial statements

* Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd - deal for a cash purchase price of RMB 60.6 million

* Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd - sale of Ningbo's Land and Buildings resulted in a gain of approximately us$4.2 million

* Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd - company is also in process of selling machinery utilized in facility

* Asia Pacific Wire & Cable - sale includes 27,000 total square meter facility used in manufacture of electronic wire and about 11 acres of adjacent land