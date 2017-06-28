Nigerian stocks rally for second day to one-week high
LAGOS, June 29 Nigerian stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday to a one- week high as shares in the relatively liquid banking sector gained ahead of half-year earnings, traders said.
June 28 Asia Resources Holdings Ltd:
* Loss for year hk$ 93.8 million versus loss of hk$92.8 mln
* Directors did not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 March 2017
* FY net revenue from continuing operations hk$6.7 million versus hk$4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allotted 7.56% unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, basel III compliant, tier 2 bonds amounting to INR 20 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: