April 19 Asia Resources Holdings Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction Involving The Acquisition Of 20 pct Of Equity Interests In The Target Company

* Consideration payable for sale and purchase of sale shares shall be HK$273 mln which shall be settled by promissory note

* Jiu Tai International Resources to sell, and Continental Joy to purchase, sale shares for HK$273 million

* Target Company is Hong Kong Spring Water Ding Dong Group